Twelve people killed in shooting at California bar

A gunman opened fire in a crowded Southern California bar frequented by college students, killing 12 people, including a sheriff’s deputy, police said on Thursday.

Authorities identified the gunman as 28-year-old Ian David Long, who was found dead on Wednesday night in the office of the Borderline Bar and Grill, located in Thousand Oaks, a suburb about 40 miles from Los Angeles. Long apparently committed suicide.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told media Thursday morning that Long was a Marine Corps veteran and had apparently fired at random with a .45-caliber Glock handgun with an extra-capacity magazine. There was no known motive.

Dean said: “Obviously he had something going on in his head that would cause him to do something like this. Obviously he had some sort of issues.” Authorities were working to obtain a search warrant for Long’s home.

Reuters reports that the Borderline bar is popular with university students and was hosting College Country Night on Wednesday night. California Lutheran University, located about 5 miles from the bar, canceled Thursday’s classes.

One of the victims was Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Helus, who had been working at the department for 29 years. He and a California Highway Patrol officer were the first responders at the scene.

According to Dean, the shooter first shot a security guard outside the bar, stepped inside and resumed shooting. Some witnesses said Long used smoke bombs to create confusion but Dean couldn’t confirm that.

Dean estimated that 10 to 15 people suffered injuries and had gone to local hospitals. He added their injuries were minor and most of them as a result of them escaping, some by breaking windows.