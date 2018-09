Twentieth Century Fox cuts registered sex offender’s scene from “The Predator”

Twentieth Century Fox announced that its cutting a scene from its upcoming movie “The Predator”, which featured actor and registered sex offender Steven Wilder Striegel, the Los Angeles Times reports.

47-year-old Striegel appeared in a three-page scene with acress Olivia Munn in the reboot of the sci-fi thriller. He was brought on board in the film by his longtime friend and movie director Shane Black.

However, Munn learned last month that Striegel is a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty in 2010 after facing allegations that he attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship via Internet.

Munn shared the information with Fox on August 15, and studio executives decided to cut Striegel from the movie.

A Fox spokesperson gave a statement to The Los Angeles Times: “Our studio was not aware of Mr. Striegel’s background when he was hired. We were not aware of his background during the casting process due to legal limitations that impede studios from running background checks on actors.”

Striegel had previously appeared on “Days of Our Lives” and “Melrose Place” before meeting Black and striking a friendship with the director.

Since then, Black has casted him in two of his movies: “Iron Man 3” and “The Nice Guys”, well aware of his status as a registered sex offender.

Black said in a statement to The Times: “I personally chose to help a friend. I can understand others might disapprove, as his conviction was on a sensitive charge and not to be taken lightly.”

Striegel spent six months in jail after pleading guilty two two felonies — risk of injury to a child and enticing a minor by computer.

Munn, meanwhile, said that she found it “both surprising and unsettling that Shane Black, our director did not share this information to the cast, crew, or Fox Studios prior to, during, or after production.”

She added, “However, I am relieved that when Fox finally did receive the information, the studio took appropriate action by deleting the scene featuring Wilder prior to release of the film.”