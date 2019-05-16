Two arrested as St. Louis Police starts going after all-terrain vehicles

Only days after the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers will enforce a Missouri law prohibiting the circulation of all-terrain vehicles on city streets, already two riders have been taken into custody.

A man was arrested after he was seen riding with a woman on an all-terrain vehicle near Natural Bridge and Clara on Sunday afternoon. As the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, the 33-year-old male driver sped off.

KMOV reports that the suspects fled to the back of a home in the 4200 block of Kossuth where he ditched the ATV.

The woman got into another car and fled the scene. Police arrested the man in a nearly alley and the woman was located a few minutes later and also arrested.

The ATV was towed away and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.