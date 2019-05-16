Two arrested as St. Louis Police starts going after all-terrain vehicles

Only days after the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers will enforce a Missouri law prohibiting the circulation of all-terrain vehicles on city streets, already two riders have been taken into custody.
A man was arrested after he was seen riding with a woman on an all-terrain vehicle near Natural Bridge and Clara on Sunday afternoon. As the officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, the 33-year-old male driver sped off.
KMOV reports that the suspects fled to the back of a home in the 4200 block of Kossuth where he ditched the ATV.
The woman got into another car and fled the scene. Police arrested the man in a nearly alley and the woman was located a few minutes later and also arrested.
The ATV was towed away and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
Dos detenidos por policía de St. Louis que ha comenzado a ir tras vehículos todo terreno
Solo unos días después de que el Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis anunció que los oficiales harán cumplir una ley de Missouri que prohíbe la circulación de vehículos todo terreno en las calles de la ciudad, ya dos corredores han sido detenidos.
Un domingo fue arrestado después de que lo vieran con una mujer en un vehículo todo terreno cerca del Puente Natural y Clara el domingo por la tarde. Cuando el oficial intentó detener el vehículo, el conductor de 33 años de edad, aceleró.
KMOV informa que los sospechosos huyeron a la parte trasera de una casa en el bloque 4200 de Kossuth, donde abandonó el ATV.
La mujer se subió a otro auto y huyó de la escena. La policía arrestó al hombre en un callejón casi y la mujer fue ubicada unos minutos más tarde y también arrestada.
El ATV fue remolcado y las autoridades encontraron drogas en el vehículo.