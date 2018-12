Two dead after chase ends in crash in north St. Louis County

Authorities said two people died after a chase in which shots were fired ended in a crash in north St. Louis County on Wednesday night.

KMOV reports that the crash took place near the intersection of Lucas and Hunt and Blue Spruce, near the border of Northwoods and Pasadena Hills.

Authorities said they spotted a stolen Honda Accord in north St. Louis and followed it to the intersection of Kennerly and Hodiamont, where a passenger got out of the car and exchanged shots with an officer.

Police and the suspect then exchanged fire again at Hamilton and Wells.

The suspects managed to make their way to Lucas and Hunt and were driving north when they crossed over to the southbound lanes and hit a truck going south, police said.

The driver of the Accord and another passenger in the Accord were killed, authorities said.

A second passenger in the suspect vehicle was reported as critical. He was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck was injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. No officers were injured.

Police recovery two semi-automatic pistols and an assault rifle from the Accord.Capsules with a white powder were also found inside.