Two guests contract legionnaires disease at St. Louis County hotel

A west St. Louis County hotel could be the source of a Legionella outbreak after two hotel guests at the Marriott West were diagnosed with it in October and November after staying at the Town and Country facilities.

Fox 2 reports that preliminary test results found the legionella germ in water used for drinking, showers and in the cooling system.

Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services says people can get legionnaires disease, a serious type of pneumonia, by breathing in small water droplets containing the germ. Symptoms usually develop two to ten days after being exposed to the bacteria.

Marriott West Hotel released the following statement regarding the outbreak:

“The health and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we fully cooperated with the health department to allow them to test and evaluate all of the hotel’s systems. Preliminary traces of the bacteria were discovered in some of the samples. While MO DHSS is waiting for the final culture tests, which will take up to 10 days to grow, we are working closely with them on a plan of action to eradicate the bacteria and create and maintain a safe environment for everyone. We will continue to update everyone as the solutions are implemented and systems are re-tested for safety.”