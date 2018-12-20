Two guests contract legionnaires disease at St. Louis County hotel

A west St. Louis County hotel could be the source of a Legionella outbreak after two hotel guests at the Marriott West were diagnosed with it in October and November after staying at the Town and Country facilities.
Fox 2 reports that preliminary test results found the legionella germ in water used for drinking, showers and in the cooling system.
Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services says people can get legionnaires disease, a serious type of pneumonia, by breathing in small water droplets containing the germ. Symptoms usually develop two to ten days after being exposed to the bacteria.
Marriott West Hotel released the following statement regarding the outbreak:
“The health and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority. As soon as we were made aware of the situation, we fully cooperated with the health department to allow them to test and evaluate all of the hotel’s systems. Preliminary traces of the bacteria were discovered in some of the samples. While MO DHSS is waiting for the final culture tests, which will take up to 10 days to grow, we are working closely with them on a plan of action to eradicate the bacteria and create and maintain a safe environment for everyone. We will continue to update everyone as the solutions are implemented and systems are re-tested for safety.”
Dos huéspedes contraen legionelosis en hotel de condado de St. Louis
Un hotel en el oeste del condado de St. Louis podría ser la fuente de un brote de legionelosis después de que a dos huéspedes del Marriott West en el hotel se les diagnosticara en octubre y noviembre después de quedarse en las instalaciones de Town and Country.
Fox 2 informa que los resultados preliminares de las pruebas encontraron el germen de legionella en el agua utilizada para beber, en las duchas y en el sistema de enfriamiento.
El Departamento de Salud y Servicios para Personas Mayores de Missouri dice que las personas pueden contraer la enfermedad de los legionarios, un tipo grave de neumonía, al respirar pequeñas gotas de agua que contienen el germen. Los síntomas generalmente se desarrollan de dos a diez días después de estar expuestos a la bacteria.
Marriott West Hotel publicó la siguiente declaración con respecto al brote:
“La salud y el bienestar de nuestros huéspedes y miembros del equipo es nuestra principal prioridad. Tan pronto como nos enteramos de la situación, cooperamos completamente con el departamento de salud para permitirles probar y evaluar todos los sistemas del hotel. Se descubrieron trazas preliminares de las bacterias en algunas de las muestras. Mientras MO DHSS está esperando las pruebas de cultivo finales, que tardarán hasta 10 días en crecer, estamos trabajando estrechamente con ellos en un plan de acción para erradicar las bacterias y crear y mantener un entorno seguro para todos. Continuaremos actualizando a todos a medida que se implementen las soluciones y se vuelvan a probar los sistemas para garantizar la seguridad “.