Two Iranian men arrested for allegedly spying for Tehran in the US

Two Iranian men have been charged for allegedly spying for Iran in the US.
The two men were accused of conducting surveillance at a Jewish facility and gathering information on backers of the militant Iranian opposition MEK, according to the US Justice Department.
38-year-old Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, a dual US-Iranian citizen, and 59-year-old Majid Ghorbani, an Iranian citizen and resident of California, were arrested on August 9.
The indictment alleges that Doostdar travelled from Iran to the US in July 2017 to collect intelligence about entities considered to be enemies of the Iranian government, including people associated with MEK.
Ghorbani attended a MEK rally in New York on September 20, 2017, organized to protest against the Iranian government. He took photographs of the people attending, which he later gave to Doostdar and was paid $2,000 dollars. He appeared to do the same again at an Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights in Washington in May.
Iran considers MEK, the Mujahideen-e Khalq, a terrorist group that seeks to overthrow the Iranian government. It was listed as a terrorist organization by the US State Department up until 2012.
Dos hombres iraníes arrestados por presuntamente espiar para Teherán en los EE. UU.
Dos hombres iraníes han sido acusados de supuestamente espiar para Irán en los Estados Unidos.
Los dos hombres fueron acusados de realizar vigilancia en una instalación judía y de recabar información sobre los partidarios de la milicia de oposición iraní MEK, según el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos.
Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, de 38 años, ciudadano estadounidense e iraní, y Majid Ghorbani, de 59 años, ciudadano iraní y residente de California, fueron arrestados el 9 de agosto.
La acusación formal alega que Doostdar viajó desde Irán a los EE. UU. en julio de 2017 para recopilar información de inteligencia sobre entidades consideradas enemigas del gobierno iraní, incluidas personas asociadas con MEK.
Ghorbani asistió a una manifestación de MEK en Nueva York el 20 de septiembre de 2017, organizada para protestar contra el gobierno iraní. Tomó fotografías de las personas que asistieron, que luego le dio a Doostdar y recibió $ 2,000 dólares. Pareció hacer lo mismo otra vez en una Convención de Derechos Humanos de Irán en Washington en mayo.
Irán considera a MEK (Mujahideen-e Khalq) un grupo terrorista que busca derrocar al gobierno iraní. Estuve listado como organización terrorista por el Departamento de Estado de los Estados Unidos hasta 2012.