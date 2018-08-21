Two Iranian men arrested for allegedly spying for Tehran in the US

Two Iranian men have been charged for allegedly spying for Iran in the US.

The two men were accused of conducting surveillance at a Jewish facility and gathering information on backers of the militant Iranian opposition MEK, according to the US Justice Department.

38-year-old Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, a dual US-Iranian citizen, and 59-year-old Majid Ghorbani, an Iranian citizen and resident of California, were arrested on August 9.

The indictment alleges that Doostdar travelled from Iran to the US in July 2017 to collect intelligence about entities considered to be enemies of the Iranian government, including people associated with MEK.

Ghorbani attended a MEK rally in New York on September 20, 2017, organized to protest against the Iranian government. He took photographs of the people attending, which he later gave to Doostdar and was paid $2,000 dollars. He appeared to do the same again at an Iran Freedom Convention for Human Rights in Washington in May.

Iran considers MEK, the Mujahideen-e Khalq, a terrorist group that seeks to overthrow the Iranian government. It was listed as a terrorist organization by the US State Department up until 2012.