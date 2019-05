Two killed and two injured in north St. Louis shooting

An investigation is underway after a shooting left two men killed and two injured on Monday night in north St. Louis.

The shooting took place in the 5900 block of Goodfellow just after 11:30 p.m.

KSDK reports that when police officers arrived on the scene, they found 23-year-old Damarko Miller suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 27-year-old man, stopped an ambulance while the emergency service was en route to an unrelated call. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The people injured as result of the shooting were a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, who arrived later at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old remains in critical condition.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).