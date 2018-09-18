Two Killed, One Injured in north St. Louis shootings Sunday night

Authorities said two people were killed and one more was injured in two north St. Louis shootings that took place Sunday night. Despite the shootings occurring just a few miles apart, police do not believe they were connected.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first shooting happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, southeast of Sherman Park. A man was found dead in a truck with at least one gunshot wound to his neck.
The second shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. when two men opened fire on each other near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Sherry Avenue, Fox 2 reports. One man died at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police haven’t released the names of the victims nor any suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers toll free at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.
Dos muertos, un herido en tiroteos del norte de St. Louis el domingo por la noche
Las autoridades dijeron que dos personas murieron y una más resultó herida en dos tiroteos en el norte de St. Louis que tuvieron lugar el domingo por la noche. A pesar de que los disparos ocurrieron a solo unos kilómetros de distancia, la policía no cree que los incidentes estuvieran conectados.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el primer tiroteo ocurrió en algún momento antes de las 5:30 p.m. en la cuadra 4800 de Martin Luther King Drive, al sureste de Sherman Park. Un hombre fue encontrado muerto en una camioneta con al menos una herida de bala en el cuello.
El segundo tiroteo ocurrió alrededor de las 7:15 p.m. cuando dos hombres se abrieron fuego cerca de la intersección de Goodfellow Boulevard y Sherry Avenue, informa Fox 2. Un hombre murió en el lugar y otro fue llevado a un hospital cercano en estado crítico.
La policía no ha revelado los nombres de las víctimas ni se ha identificado a ningún sospechoso.
Se solicita a toda persona que tenga información que se comunique con el número gratuito de CrimeStoppers de St. Louis Regional llamando al 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Las personas que llaman pueden permanecer en el anonimato y pueden ser elegibles para una recompensa.