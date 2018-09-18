Two Killed, One Injured in north St. Louis shootings Sunday night

Authorities said two people were killed and one more was injured in two north St. Louis shootings that took place Sunday night. Despite the shootings occurring just a few miles apart, police do not believe they were connected.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the first shooting happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, southeast of Sherman Park. A man was found dead in a truck with at least one gunshot wound to his neck.

The second shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m. when two men opened fire on each other near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Sherry Avenue, Fox 2 reports. One man died at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims nor any suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers toll free at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.