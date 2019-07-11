Two men charged in murder of five in North County

Two men have been charged for the murder of five people by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

The charges were issued on Tuesday for the crime that took place over the weekend in North County.

According to investigators, the bodies of five men were found on Saturday, July 6, in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Chambers Road. The victims were identified as Rodney Hold, 37; Randall Mullin, 65; Ronald Brewser Jr., 40; Derrick Penny, 54; and James Penny, 54.

Fox 2 reports that the St. Louis County police confirmed they had taken the two men into custody on Tuesday morning.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced charges against Terrance Wesley and Anthony Watkins, later that afternoon.

The two men were charged with 5 counts of attempted robbery, 10 counts of armed criminal action and 5 counts of first-degree murder.