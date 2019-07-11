Two men charged in murder of five in North County

Two men have been charged for the murder of five people by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.
The charges were issued on Tuesday for the crime that took place over the weekend in North County.
According to investigators, the bodies of five men were found on Saturday, July 6, in an apartment building in the 1900 block of Chambers Road. The victims were identified as Rodney Hold, 37; Randall Mullin, 65; Ronald Brewser Jr., 40; Derrick Penny, 54; and James Penny, 54.
Fox 2 reports that the St. Louis County police confirmed they had taken the two men into custody on Tuesday morning.
Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced charges against Terrance Wesley and Anthony Watkins, later that afternoon.
The two men were charged with 5 counts of attempted robbery, 10 counts of armed criminal action and 5 counts of first-degree murder.
Dos hombres acusados de asesinato de cinco personas en condado norte
La fiscalía del condado de St. Louis ha acusado a dos hombres por el asesinato de cinco personas.
Los cargos fueron emitidos el martes por el crimen que tuvo lugar durante el fin de semana en North County.
Según los investigadores, los cuerpos de cinco hombres fueron encontrados el sábado 6 de julio en un edificio de apartamentos en el bloque 1900 de Chambers Road. Las víctimas fueron identificadas como Rodney Hold, 37; Randall Mullin, 65; Ronald Brewser Jr., 40; Derrick Penny, 54; y James Penny, de 54 años.
Fox 2 informa que la policía del condado de St. Louis confirmó que habían detenido a los dos hombres el martes por la mañana.
El fiscal Wesley Bell anunció cargos contra Terrance Wesley y Anthony Watkins, más tarde esa tarde.
Los dos hombres fueron acusados de 5 cargos de intento de robo, 10 cargos de acción criminal armada y 5 cargos de asesinato en primer grado.