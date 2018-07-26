Two men charged with assault after Gas Mart incident

Two men were charged on Wednesday with assaulting a woman at a Gas Mart on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis.

The men, 32-year-old Jehad Motan and 19-year-old Ahmed Qandeel, were charged with fourth-degree assault after kicking Kelli Adams, a 37-year-old woman that was standing in front of the Gas Mart store.

In the video that sparked protests outside the station, two men can be seen and heard telling Adams to leave. One kicks her to the ground, then both men go inside the store, and a few seconds later, the other man comes back outside to kick the woman. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

Court documents say Motan kicked the woman in her abdomen and Qandeel kicked her in her mid-section.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, protesters complained that the aggressors live elsewhere making money while disrespecting the black community around them.

Motan lives in St. Peters and Qandel in O’Fallon, Mo., according to police.