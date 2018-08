Two MetroLink riders injured in hit-and-run in East St. Louis

Two MetroLink users were injured when a vehicle crashed into the train in East St. Louis on Thursday.

News 4 reports that the vehicle tried crossing the tracks while a train was coming. The train reportedly clipped the vehicle.

The automobile then fled from the scene. A description of the vehicle has not yet been made available by authorities.

Additional details regarding the injured and their health status hasn’t been made available, either.

Following the incident, MetroLink announced they were shuttling passengers between the 5th and Missouri and Emerson Park stops. MetroLink resumed normal operations at around 1:00 p.m. Shuttles have been canceled and are no longer transporting passengers.

Delays of up to 15 minutes were expected on the Red and Blue Lines.