Two officers charged in off-duty shooting outside St. Louis bar

Two St. Louis police officers were charged Tuesday in connection to a shooting outside a south St. Louis bar in spring 2018.
Fox 2 reports that a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar & Grill, located near Beck Avenue and South Kingshighway Boulevard, just after 1 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018.
Officers Joseph Schmitt and William Olsten were off duty at the time of the shooting.
The local news source informs that the victim was sitting in his van alone when Schmitt approached him. In total, four officers of the department were off duty and dining at the bar.
Schmitt, Olsten, and the other officers approached the victim’s van. Nobody in the group identified themselves as police officers and they were dresses in plain clothes.
According to investigators, Olsten then hopped in the back of the van without warning or permission. The victim got out of the van with a firearm to defend himself.
The victim’s gun fired and Olsten was shot in the wrist and shoulder. Schmitt then followed the driver and shot him from behind, striking the driver in the arms and legs.
The victim was 22 years old.
Police chief John Hayden said the department is reviewing surveillance footage from the scene. All four officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave while the Force Investigate Unit conducts its investigation.
Dos oficiales acusados en tiroteo afuera de bar de St. Louis
Dos policías de St. Louis fueron acusados el martes en relación con un tiroteo en el exterior de un bar de St. Louis en la primavera de 2018.
Fox 2 informa que un portavoz del Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de St. Louis dijo que el tiroteo ocurrió en el estacionamiento del Sports Bar & Grill de Bomber O’Brien, ubicado cerca de Beck Avenue y South Kingshighway Boulevard, justo después de la 1 am del viernes 27 de abril, 2018.
Los oficiales Joseph Schmitt y William Olsten estaban fuera de servicio en el momento del tiroteo.
La fuente de noticias local informa que la víctima estaba sentada sola en su camioneta cuando Schmitt se le acercó. En total, cuatro oficiales del departamento estaban fuera de servicio y cenando en el bar.
Schmitt, Olsten y los otros oficiales se acercaron a la camioneta de la víctima. Nadie en el grupo se identificó como policías y estaban vestidos con ropa normal.
Según los investigadores, Olsten saltó a la parte trasera de la camioneta sin previo aviso ni permiso. La víctima salió de la camioneta con un arma de fuego para defenderse.
La pistola de la víctima disparó y Olsten recibió un disparo en la muñeca y el hombro. Schmitt luego siguió al conductor y le disparó desde atrás, impactando al conductor en los brazos y las piernas.
La víctima tenía 22 años.
El jefe de policía John Hayden dijo que el departamento está revisando las imágenes de vigilancia de la escena. Los cuatro oficiales involucrados en el tiroteo fueron puestos en licencia administrativa mientras la Unidad de Investigación de la Fuerza lleva a cabo su investigación.