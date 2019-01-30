Two officers charged in off-duty shooting outside St. Louis bar

Two St. Louis police officers were charged Tuesday in connection to a shooting outside a south St. Louis bar in spring 2018.

Fox 2 reports that a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar & Grill, located near Beck Avenue and South Kingshighway Boulevard, just after 1 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018.

Officers Joseph Schmitt and William Olsten were off duty at the time of the shooting.

The local news source informs that the victim was sitting in his van alone when Schmitt approached him. In total, four officers of the department were off duty and dining at the bar.

Schmitt, Olsten, and the other officers approached the victim’s van. Nobody in the group identified themselves as police officers and they were dresses in plain clothes.

According to investigators, Olsten then hopped in the back of the van without warning or permission. The victim got out of the van with a firearm to defend himself.

The victim’s gun fired and Olsten was shot in the wrist and shoulder. Schmitt then followed the driver and shot him from behind, striking the driver in the arms and legs.

The victim was 22 years old.

Police chief John Hayden said the department is reviewing surveillance footage from the scene. All four officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave while the Force Investigate Unit conducts its investigation.