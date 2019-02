Two people found shot to death inside vehicle in St. Louis

A man and a woman were found shot to death inside a car on Monday night.

St. Louis police say they have no suspects and the case’s victims have yet to be identified.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police went to the 4600 block of North Market Street at around 9 p.m. on Monday, after someone reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the location.

The scene is in the Greater Ville neighborhood, and homicide detectives continue with the investigation.

On Monday night, police had said that both victims were male, but the department’s brief summary on Tuesday Indicated that one victim was male and one was female.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.