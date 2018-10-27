Two people killed and six children injured in St. Louis crash

Two people were killed and seven, including six children, were injured in a crash in St. Louis’ Riverview neighborhood on Friday morning. The crash involved a roadside service truck and an SUV.
The incident was reported at around 9:35 a.m. in the 9400 block of Riverview Drive, according to authorities. Two adults –one from each vehicle– are pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released their identities.
One adult and six children were injured and transported to a hospital.
Authorities closed Riverview Drive between Hall and Adrian drives while the crash is being investigated.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash was at least the third fatal wreck this year on the 3.5 mile stretch of roadway, near the Chain of Rocks area and the Riverfront bike trail. Last year also saw at least five fatal crashes on Riverview Drive.
Dos personas muertas y seis niños heridos en accidente en St. Louis
El viernes por la mañana, dos personas murieron y siete, incluidos seis niños, resultaron heridas en un accidente en el vecindario Riverview de St. Louis. El choque involucró un camión de servicio en la carretera y una SUV.
El incidente se informó alrededor de las 9:35 a.m. en el bloque 9400 de Riverview Drive, según las autoridades. Dos adultos, uno de cada vehículo, fueron declarados muertos en la escena. Las autoridades aún no han revelado sus identidades.
Un adulto y seis niños resultaron heridos y fueron trasladados a un hospital.
Las autoridades cerraron Riverview Drive entre Hall y Adrian mientras se investiga el accidente.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el accidente fue al menos el tercer accidente fatal de este año en el tramo de 3.5 millas de la carretera, cerca del área de la Cadena de las Rocas y del sendero para bicicletas de Riverfront. El año pasado también se produjeron al menos cinco accidentes fatales en Riverview Drive.