Two people killed and six children injured in St. Louis crash

Two people were killed and seven, including six children, were injured in a crash in St. Louis’ Riverview neighborhood on Friday morning. The crash involved a roadside service truck and an SUV.

The incident was reported at around 9:35 a.m. in the 9400 block of Riverview Drive, according to authorities. Two adults –one from each vehicle– are pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released their identities.

One adult and six children were injured and transported to a hospital.

Authorities closed Riverview Drive between Hall and Adrian drives while the crash is being investigated.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash was at least the third fatal wreck this year on the 3.5 mile stretch of roadway, near the Chain of Rocks area and the Riverfront bike trail. Last year also saw at least five fatal crashes on Riverview Drive.