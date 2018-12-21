Two people killed in crash in St. Louis

Two people were killed in a crash early Friday when two vehicles collided in midtown St. Louis. A woman driving one of the vehicles ran off after the crash.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash was at 2:15 a.m. Friday near Chouteau Avenue and South 39th Street.
Authorities said a male and a female in a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette died. Their names and ages have not been released.
According to police, the Corvette had been heading west on Chouteau when it crossed the center line and hit a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer head-on. The Corvette then caught fire.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. Upon doing so, they found the two dead persons inside the Corvette.
The driver of the Mountaineer, a woman, ran off.
The site of the crash is on the edge of the Botanical Heights and the Tiffany neighborhoods of St. Louis, south of Highway 40.
Dos personas mueren en accidente en St. Louis
Dos personas murieron en un accidente el viernes temprano cuando dos vehículos chocaron en el centro de St. Louis. Una mujer que conducía uno de los vehículos huyó después del accidente.
El Post-Dispatch de St. Louis informa que el accidente fue a las 2:15 a.m. del viernes cerca de Chouteau Avenue y South 39th Street.
Las autoridades dijeron que un hombre y una mujer en un Chevrolet Corvette 2008 murieron. Sus nombres y edades no han sido puestos en libertad.
Según la policía, el Corvette se dirigía hacia el oeste en Chouteau cuando cruzó la línea central y golpeó a un Mercury Mountaineer 2003 de frente. El Corvette luego se incendió.
Los bomberos acudieron al lugar y apagaron el fuego. Al hacerlo, encontraron a las dos personas muertas dentro del Corvette.
La conductor del Mountaineer huyó.
El sitio del accidente se encuentra en el borde de Botanical Heights y los vecindarios de Tiffany en St. Louis, al sur de la autopista 40.