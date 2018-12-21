Two people killed in crash in St. Louis

Two people were killed in a crash early Friday when two vehicles collided in midtown St. Louis. A woman driving one of the vehicles ran off after the crash.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash was at 2:15 a.m. Friday near Chouteau Avenue and South 39th Street.

Authorities said a male and a female in a 2008 Chevrolet Corvette died. Their names and ages have not been released.

According to police, the Corvette had been heading west on Chouteau when it crossed the center line and hit a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer head-on. The Corvette then caught fire.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. Upon doing so, they found the two dead persons inside the Corvette.

The driver of the Mountaineer, a woman, ran off.

The site of the crash is on the edge of the Botanical Heights and the Tiffany neighborhoods of St. Louis, south of Highway 40.