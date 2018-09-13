Two people shot at Metro bus Delmar station

Two people were shot at the MetroLink station on Delmar Loop Wednesday night. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Both victims were reported as conscious and breathing when police arrived.
Police on scene did not give further details about the injuries or the circumstances of the shooting.
KMOV interviewed a witness who said she heard multiple shots. “There were so many shots. It just kept going and at some point you just think it is going to stop and people are running. So I am just laying on the ground waiting to get shot,” the witness said. She was not hit by gunfire.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that there was an abandoned sandal next to a puddle of blood in front of one of the bus station benches. Police took photos of the shoe and then removed it from the scene.
Some took shelter at the Dangerously Chic salon across the street from the Delmar Loop bus station, managed by Mike DaBarber, who said he heard about 10 shots.
“Ar first I thought it was tires bursting, but then I knew it was bullets. I was worried enough that I ducked inside,” he told the Post-Dispatch.
Another witness told KMOV that she doesn’t feel safe at the Delmar station.
“I hate this station, I don’t like coming to this station. Why? Because they all congregate here. This is the place to be and hangout and now I know why, they just like to shoot at each other,” the witness told KMOV.
Metro diverted trains and buses from the Loop station as police investigated. Service has since been reinstated.
Dos personas baleadas en estación de Metro Delmar
Dos personas recibieron disparos en la estación de MetroLink en Delmar Loop el miércoles por la noche. El tiroteo ocurrió justo antes de las 7:30 p.m. Ambas víctimas fueron reportadas como conscientes y respirando cuando llegó la policía.
La policía en escena no dio más detalles sobre las lesiones o las circunstancias del tiroteo.
KMOV entrevistó a una testigo que dijo haber escuchado múltiples disparos. “Hubo tantos disparos. Simplemente continuó y en algún momento solo piensas que se va a detener y la gente está corriendo. Así que me tiré al suelo temiendo que me dispararan”, dijo oa testigo. Ella no fue alcanzada por disparos.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que había una sandalia abandonada junto a un charco de sangre frente a uno de los bancos de la estación de autobuses. La policía tomó fotos del zapato y luego lo sacó de la escena.
Algunos se refugiaron en el salón Dangerously Chic al otro lado de la calle de la estación de autobuses Delmar Loop, administrado por Mike DaBarber, quien dijo haber escuchado cerca de 10 disparos.
“Primero, pensé que eran neumáticos rotos, pero luego supe que eran balas. Estaba lo suficientemente preocupado como para esconderme”, dijo al Post-Dispatch.
Otra testigo le dijo a KMOV que no se siente segura en la estación de Delmar.
“Odio esta estación, no me gusta venir a esta estación. ¿Por qué? Porque todos se congregan aquí. Este es el lugar para estar y salir y ahora sé por qué, solo les gusta disparar el uno al otro”, dijo la testigo a KMOV.
El Metro desvió trenes y autobuses de la estación Delmar Loop mientras la policía investigaba. El servicio ha sido restablecido desde entonces.