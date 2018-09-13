Two people shot at Metro bus Delmar station

Two people were shot at the MetroLink station on Delmar Loop Wednesday night. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Both victims were reported as conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Police on scene did not give further details about the injuries or the circumstances of the shooting.

KMOV interviewed a witness who said she heard multiple shots. “There were so many shots. It just kept going and at some point you just think it is going to stop and people are running. So I am just laying on the ground waiting to get shot,” the witness said. She was not hit by gunfire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that there was an abandoned sandal next to a puddle of blood in front of one of the bus station benches. Police took photos of the shoe and then removed it from the scene.

Some took shelter at the Dangerously Chic salon across the street from the Delmar Loop bus station, managed by Mike DaBarber, who said he heard about 10 shots.

“Ar first I thought it was tires bursting, but then I knew it was bullets. I was worried enough that I ducked inside,” he told the Post-Dispatch.

Another witness told KMOV that she doesn’t feel safe at the Delmar station.

“I hate this station, I don’t like coming to this station. Why? Because they all congregate here. This is the place to be and hangout and now I know why, they just like to shoot at each other,” the witness told KMOV.

Metro diverted trains and buses from the Loop station as police investigated. Service has since been reinstated.