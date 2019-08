Two prison guards reportedly left Epstein unattended hours before his death

Two guards at the Manhattan jail where Jeffrey Epstein was imprisoned and where he died over the weekend by apparent suicide have been placed on administrative leave after a preliminary investigation found that they had left unchecked the financier for hours before his death.

Slate reports that the two employees of the Metropolitan Correctional Center were required to check on Epstein every 30 minutes, but failed to visit Epstein’s special housing unit for as long as three hours, as the New York Times reports, and then falsified log records to cover up this lapse.

The two employees, one man and one woman, were working undertake and reportedly slept though the required check-ins in the early morning hours. Epstein was found dead in his cell at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, a day after a federal appeals court released a cache of documents providing new details of the financier’s sex crimes.

During that stretch of time, the 66-year-old apparently hanged himself with a bedsheet in his cell.