Two St. Louis area Sears will close

American chain of department stores, Sears, will close at least 63 more stores due to a plunge in sales and continuous losses in revenue. The list of stores that will close was announced on Thursday. The stores located in the St. Louis area that will close are at the Chesterfield Mall and at the South County Center.

The company released a statement on Thursday that read: “The company on Thursday, May 31 informed associates at 15 Kmart stores and 48 Sears stores that we will be closing these stores in early September 2018. Eligible associates impacted by these stores closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

The company has closed almost 400 stores during the past 12 months. The company had initially announced it would close 72 stores nationwide, but released a list of only 63 stores slated for closing, which were deemed no longer profitable. 48 Sears stores and 15 Kmart stores, across 29 states, are slated for closing.

Sears is looking to sell its Kenmore appliance brand in an effort to raise cash, after low sales resulted ini a $424 million loss for Sears Holding in the three-month period that ended in May 5.

Shares of Sears tumbled 13% on the results in afternoon trading.