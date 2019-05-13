Two St. Louis officers injured during arrest

Two officers were taken to the hospital after being injured when attempting to arrest a suspect on Monday.

According to authorities, the police officers were attempting to conduct a pedestrian check in the 5000 block of Kensington and discovered narcotics on the suspect.

KMOV reports that when they tried to arrest the suspect, he attempted to flee and resist arrest.

When they took the suspect into custody, one officer injured his knee and the other injured his hand, while the suspect suffered a cut on his face.

The three men were taken to the hospital. The officers are reported stable but authorities did not provide the condition of the suspect.