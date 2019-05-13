Two St. Louis officers injured during arrest

Two officers were taken to the hospital after being injured when attempting to arrest a suspect on Monday.
According to authorities, the police officers were attempting to conduct a pedestrian check in the 5000 block of Kensington and discovered narcotics on the suspect.
KMOV reports that when they tried to arrest the suspect, he attempted to flee and resist arrest.
When they took the suspect into custody, one officer injured his knee and the other injured his hand, while the suspect suffered a cut on his face.
The three men were taken to the hospital. The officers are reported stable but authorities did not provide the condition of the suspect.
Dos oficiales de St. Louis heridos durante arresto
Dos oficiales fueron llevados al hospital después de ser heridos cuando intentaban arrestar a un sospechoso el lunes.
Según las autoridades, los agentes de policía intentaban realizar un control de peatones en la cuadra 5000 de Kensington y descubrieron narcóticos en el sospechoso.
KMOV informa que cuando intentaron arrestar al sospechoso, él intentó huir y resistirse al arresto.
Cuando detuvieron al sospechoso, un oficial se lesionó la rodilla y el otro se lastimó la mano, mientras que el sospechoso sufrió un corte en la cara.
Los tres hombres fueron llevados al hospital. Los oficiales son reportados como estables, pero las autoridades no proporcionaron la condición del sospechoso.