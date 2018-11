Two teens charged in juvenile court with murder of retired St. Louis police sergeant

Two teen suspects have been charged in juvenile court with murder and robbery in the death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant who was killed on Monday morning while he was parking his car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 16-year-old, believed to be the gunman, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted first-degree robbery. A second boy, 15, faces the same charges in addition to tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest after he fled police in a stolen SUV.

A juvenile court will determine whether the teens stand trial as adults for the crime, a decision that could take weeks or months.

The 16-year-old was arrested Monday at Barnes-Jewish Hospital after being injured in a shootout with retired St. Louis Police Sergeant Ralph E. Harper in a botched robbery near Tower Grove Park.

The 15-year-old was among two people arrested after police chased an SUV believed to be the getaway vehicle.

The third suspect, 17-year-old Julian Mathews, was not involved in the robbery and shooting of Harper, according to police. He was charged with second-degree motor vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.

Bail for Mathews was set at $30,000 cash-only. The names of the other suspects were not public as they are minors.