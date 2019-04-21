Two women charged for attacking St. Louis bus driver

Prosecutors have charged two St. Louis women who attacked a bus driver in St. Louis.

Officers arrested Ty’Andra Williams and she was charged with five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of Assault in the 3rd Degree on a Special Victim, and one count of Trespassing on a School Bus.

32-year-old Tiffany Pruitt was charged with third-degree assault. Pruitt is currently at large.

47-year-old bus driver Patrula Griffin was assaulted after Williams boarded the school bus at 9th Street and O’Fallon in north St. Louis on April 11, while students were being let off.

According to authorities, Griffin was picking up students from KIPP Victory Academy when two students got into a fight. KMOV reports that Griffin had one of those students, Williams’ daughter, transferred to another bus.

When the bus arrived in the 900 block of O’Fallon, Williams boarded despite being told by Griffin she was not allowed to do so. Pruitt held the door for her, and helped in the attack.



