Two women charged for attacking St. Louis bus driver

Prosecutors have charged two St. Louis women who attacked a bus driver in St. Louis.
Officers arrested Ty’Andra Williams and she was charged with five counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of Assault in the 3rd Degree on a Special Victim, and one count of Trespassing on a School Bus.
32-year-old Tiffany Pruitt was charged with third-degree assault. Pruitt is currently at large.
47-year-old bus driver Patrula Griffin was assaulted after Williams boarded the school bus at 9th Street and O’Fallon in north St. Louis on April 11, while students were being let off.
According to authorities, Griffin was picking up students from KIPP Victory Academy when two students got into a fight. KMOV reports that Griffin had one of those students, Williams’ daughter, transferred to another bus.
When the bus arrived in the 900 block of O’Fallon, Williams boarded despite being told by Griffin she was not allowed to do so. Pruitt held the door for her, and helped in the attack.
Dos mujeres acusadas de atacar a conductora de autobús de St. Louis
Los fiscales acusaron a dos mujeres de St. Louis que atacaron a una conductora de autobús en St. Louis.
Los oficiales arrestaron a Ty’Andra Williams y la acusaron de cinco cargos de poner en peligro el bienestar de un niño, un cargo de asalto en el 3er grado en una víctima especial y un cargo de entrada ilegal en un autobús escolar.
Tiffany Pruitt, de 32 años de edad, fue acusada de asalto en tercer grado. Pruitt se encuentra actualmente en libertad.
Patrula Griffin, conductora de un autobús de 47 años, fue agredida después de que Williams se subiera al autobús escolar en la calle 9 y O’Fallon en el norte de St. Louis el 11 de abril, mientras se despedía a los estudiantes.
Según las autoridades, Griffin estaba recogiendo estudiantes de KIPP Victory Academy cuando dos estudiantes se pelearon. KMOV informa que Griffin había transferido a otro autobús a uno de esos estudiantes, la hija de Williams.
Cuando el autobús llegó a la cuadra 900 de O’Fallon, Williams abordó a pesar de que Griffin le dijo que no tenía permiso para hacerlo. Pruitt le abrió la puerta y ayudó en el ataque.