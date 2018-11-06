Two women charged in connection to St. Louis daycare “fight club” video

Two daycare workers were charged in connection to a “fight club” featuring daycare toddlers. 22-year-old Tena Dailey and 28 year-old Mickala Guliford were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to court documents, Dailey and Guilford were supervising a class consisting of three-year-olds and four-year-olds at Adventure Learning Center on Gravois in December 2016. They directed and encouraged the children to engage in fights over a 35-minute period.
Fox 2 reports that surveillance video showed that at least six of the children were fighting with each other. Some wore a padded glove on one hand when punching each other, and one child participating in the fight is crying during the video.
Court documents say that Dailey and Guliford acknowledged the crying child but continued to encourage the fights. In fact, Guliford could be seen jumping up and and down in excitement during the video while watching the fights between the children.
The video surfaced because a 10-year-old captured video of the fighting with his iPad. He was worried about his little brother who was crying after three fights. The child texted his mother the video, who in turn called the director to stop it.
According to the police report, the director immediately fired both teachers and called the child abuse hotline. Charges were filed Tuesday.
Dos mujeres acusadas en relación con video de “club de la pelea” en guardería de St. Louis
Se presentaron cargos contra dos trabajadoras de una guardería en relación con un “club de la pelea” con niños pequeños. Tena Dailey, de 22 años, y Mickala Guliford, de 28, fueron acusados de poner en peligro el bienestar de infantes.
Según documentos de la corte, Dailey y Guilford supervisaban una clase compuesta por niños de tres años y niños de cuatro años en el Adventure Learning Center en Gravois en diciembre de 2016, cuando dirigieron y animaron a los niños a participar en peleas de más de 35 minutos.
Fox 2 informa que el video de vigilancia mostró que al menos seis de los niños estaban peleando entre sí. Algunos llevaban un guante acolchado en una mano al golpearse, y un niño que participa en la pelea está llorando durante el video.
Los documentos de la corte dicen que Dailey y Guliford se dieron cuenta de que el niño lloraba, pero continuaron alentando las peleas. De hecho, se puede ver a Guliford saltando arriba y abajo de emoción durante el video mientras veían las peleas entre los niños.
El video surgió porque un niño de 10 años capturó el video de la lucha con su iPad. Estaba preocupado por su hermano pequeño que lloraba después de tres peleas. El niño le envió un mensaje de texto a su madre, quien a su vez llamó al director para que lo detuviera.
Según el informe policial, el director despidió inmediatamente a ambas maestras y llamó a la línea directa de abuso infantil. Los cargos fueron presentados el martes.