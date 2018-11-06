Two women charged in connection to St. Louis daycare “fight club” video

Two daycare workers were charged in connection to a “fight club” featuring daycare toddlers. 22-year-old Tena Dailey and 28 year-old Mickala Guliford were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents, Dailey and Guilford were supervising a class consisting of three-year-olds and four-year-olds at Adventure Learning Center on Gravois in December 2016. They directed and encouraged the children to engage in fights over a 35-minute period.

Fox 2 reports that surveillance video showed that at least six of the children were fighting with each other. Some wore a padded glove on one hand when punching each other, and one child participating in the fight is crying during the video.

Court documents say that Dailey and Guliford acknowledged the crying child but continued to encourage the fights. In fact, Guliford could be seen jumping up and and down in excitement during the video while watching the fights between the children.

The video surfaced because a 10-year-old captured video of the fighting with his iPad. He was worried about his little brother who was crying after three fights. The child texted his mother the video, who in turn called the director to stop it.

According to the police report, the director immediately fired both teachers and called the child abuse hotline. Charges were filed Tuesday.