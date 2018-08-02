Two women hospitalized after St. Louis stabbing

Two women have been hospitalized after being stabbed on Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. inside the Winter Garden apartment complex in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place. Police say both victims were conscious when they were taken from the scene.
The women were stabbed in what appears to be a domestic dispute. Police say the suspect is still at large.
One of the women was cut on her face and the other was cut on her torso and neck, according to police. They were both reported as stable.
A witness told FOX 2 that she heard gunshots and yelling on the fourth floor of the building where the incident occurred. However, the details of the attack remain unclear.
Police said they are looking for the suspect. The investigation is still ongoing.
Dos mujeres hospitalizadas después de apuñalamiento en St. Louis
Dos mujeres fueron hospitalizadas después de haber sido apuñaladas el miércoles alrededor de las 9:30 a.m. dentro del complejo de apartamentos Winter Garden en la cuadra 5700 de Kingsbury Place. La policía dijo que ambas víctimas estaban conscientes cuando fueron sacadas de la escena.
Las mujeres fueron apuñaladas en lo que parece haber sido una disputa doméstica. La policía dice que el sospechoso aún está prófugo.
Una de las mujeres recibió un corte en la cara y la otra fue cortada en el torso y el cuello, según la policía. Ambas fueron reportadas como estables.
Una testigo dijo a FOX 2 que escuchó disparos y gritos en el cuarto piso del edificio donde ocurrió el incidente. Sin embargo, los detalles del ataque siguen sin estar claros.
La policía dijo que estaba buscando al sospechoso. La investigación sigue en curso.