Two women hospitalized after St. Louis stabbing

Two women have been hospitalized after being stabbed on Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. inside the Winter Garden apartment complex in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Place. Police say both victims were conscious when they were taken from the scene.

The women were stabbed in what appears to be a domestic dispute. Police say the suspect is still at large.

One of the women was cut on her face and the other was cut on her torso and neck, according to police. They were both reported as stable.

A witness told FOX 2 that she heard gunshots and yelling on the fourth floor of the building where the incident occurred. However, the details of the attack remain unclear.

Police said they are looking for the suspect. The investigation is still ongoing.