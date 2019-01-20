Two-year-old dies after falling out of car and being hit by another vehicle

A 2-year-old child died Friday night after falling out of his mother’s vehicle and being struck by another car. The incident took place near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County, as Fox 2 reports.
According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police responded to the Shell gas station located at I-70 and Lucas and Hunt shortly after 4:45 p.m. for a report of a person struck.
Officers found a child having been hit by a car on Jennings Station Road near the interstate. The child’s mother reported the incident from the station, after picking up the injured 2-year-old.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the child remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Authorities are asking witnesses of the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
Muere niño de dos años tras caer de auto y ser atropellado por otro vehículo
Un niño de 2 años murió el viernes por la noche después de caerse del vehículo de su madre y ser atropellado por otro automóvil. El incidente tuvo lugar cerca de la Interestatal 70 en el norte del condado de St. Louis, según informa Fox 2.
Según el sargento. Shawn McGuire, un portavoz del Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis, la policía respondió a la estación de servicio Shell ubicada en la I-70 y a Lucas and Hunt poco después de las 4:45 p.m. para un informe de una persona golpeada.
Los oficiales encontraron a un niño que había sido atropellado por un automóvil en Jennings Station Road, cerca de la carretera interestatal. La madre del niño denunció el incidente desde la estación, luego de recoger al niño herido de 2 años.
El conductor del vehículo que golpeó al niño permaneció en el lugar y cooperó con la policía.
Las autoridades están pidiendo a los testigos del incidente que se comuniquen con el Departamento de Policía del Condado de St. Louis al 636-529-8210.