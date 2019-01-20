Two-year-old dies after falling out of car and being hit by another vehicle

A 2-year-old child died Friday night after falling out of his mother’s vehicle and being struck by another car. The incident took place near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County, as Fox 2 reports.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, police responded to the Shell gas station located at I-70 and Lucas and Hunt shortly after 4:45 p.m. for a report of a person struck.

Officers found a child having been hit by a car on Jennings Station Road near the interstate. The child’s mother reported the incident from the station, after picking up the injured 2-year-old.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the child remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Authorities are asking witnesses of the incident to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.