U.S. and China will continue trade talks after little progress in Shanghai

U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended a round of trade talks on Wednesday in Shanghai after little progress and agreed to meet again in September.

The talks between the two largest economies were the first face-to-face meetings since President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in June and agreed to get negotiators back on the table to find a way out of the dispute.

Reuters reports that the White House and China’s Commerce Ministry each described the meetings in Shanghai as constructive, but neither announced the reaching of any agreements.

Both superpowers have levied billions of dollars of tariffs on each other’s goods, disrupting global supply chains.

China’s Commerce Ministry said “both sides… had a candid, highly effective, constructive and deep exchange on major trade and economic issues of mutual interest.”

Meanwhile, the White House said China restated its commitment to buy more U.S. farm goods and said negotiations would continue in Washington in early September.