U.S. announces sanctions against Russia over nerve agent attack in Britain

The United States announced it will impose restrictions on the export of sensitive technology to Russia starting on 22 August, because of its use of a nerve agent in the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, Britain.
A senior U.S. official cited the March attack as the reason of the newly imposed restrictions, which would be followed by more sweeping measures, such as suspending diplomatic relations and revoking Aeroflot landing rights, he said, if Russia did not take “remedial” action within 90 days.
“Certainly is really up to Russia to make that decision, whether they meet this criteria. The second round of sanctions… are in general more draconian than the first round,” the official said.
Moscow has denied any participation in the attack and is not expected to agree to the response required by U.S. legislation which would require the Kremlin to open up Russian scientific and security facilities to international inspections, to assess if the country is producing chemical and biological weapons in violation of international law, as British newspaper the Guardian reports.
The United States are confident the sanctions will hit Russia where they can hurt the most: their economy.
“We are applying these sanctions against essentially al Russian state-owned or state-funded enterprises. That’s potentially a very great sweep of the Russian economy in terms of the potentially affected end users. It may be that something on the order of 70% of their economy and maybe 40% of their workforce falls within those enterprises,” a senior official said.
EE. UU. anuncia sanciones contra Rusia por ataque con agente nervioso en Gran Bretaña
Estados Unidos anunció que impondrá restricciones a la exportación de tecnología sensible a Rusia a partir del 22 de agosto, debido a su uso de un agente nervioso en el intento de asesinato de un ex espía ruso y su hija en Salisbury, Gran Bretaña.
Un alto funcionario estadounidense citó el ataque de marzo como la razón de las restricciones recientemente impuestas, que serían seguidas por medidas más radicales, como la suspensión de las relaciones diplomáticas y la revocación de los derechos de aterrizaje de Aeroflot, dijo, si Rusia no tomaba medidas “correctivas” dentro de un plazo de 90 días.
“Ciertamente depende de Rusia tomar esa decisión, si cumplen con este criterio. La segunda ronda de sanciones … en general es más draconiana que la primera ronda”, dijo el funcionario.
Moscú negó cualquier participación en el ataque y no se espera que acepte la respuesta requerida por la legislación estadounidense que requeriría que el Kremlin abra las instalaciones científicas y de seguridad rusas para las inspecciones internacionales, para evaluar si el país está produciendo armas químicas y biológicas, lo cual estaría en violación del derecho internacional, como informa el periódico británico The Guardian.
Estados Unidos confía en que las sanciones afectarán a Rusia donde pueden hacer más daño: en su economía.
“Estamos aplicando estas sanciones contra empresas rusas esencialmente estatales. Eso es potencialmente una gran barrida de la economía rusa en términos de los usuarios finales potencialmente afectados. Puede ser que el 70% de su economía y quizás el 40% de su fuerza de trabajo esté dentro de esas empresas”, dijo un alto funcionario.