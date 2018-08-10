U.S. announces sanctions against Russia over nerve agent attack in Britain

The United States announced it will impose restrictions on the export of sensitive technology to Russia starting on 22 August, because of its use of a nerve agent in the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Salisbury, Britain.

A senior U.S. official cited the March attack as the reason of the newly imposed restrictions, which would be followed by more sweeping measures, such as suspending diplomatic relations and revoking Aeroflot landing rights, he said, if Russia did not take “remedial” action within 90 days.

“Certainly is really up to Russia to make that decision, whether they meet this criteria. The second round of sanctions… are in general more draconian than the first round,” the official said.

Moscow has denied any participation in the attack and is not expected to agree to the response required by U.S. legislation which would require the Kremlin to open up Russian scientific and security facilities to international inspections, to assess if the country is producing chemical and biological weapons in violation of international law, as British newspaper the Guardian reports.

The United States are confident the sanctions will hit Russia where they can hurt the most: their economy.

“We are applying these sanctions against essentially al Russian state-owned or state-funded enterprises. That’s potentially a very great sweep of the Russian economy in terms of the potentially affected end users. It may be that something on the order of 70% of their economy and maybe 40% of their workforce falls within those enterprises,” a senior official said.