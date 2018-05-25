U.S. Border Patrol agent shoots dead undocumented immigrant in Texas

A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed an undocumented immigrant on Wednesday, in Laredo, Texas, after reportedly being attacked by a group of people, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.
The woman shot dead was a woman who local activists claim was around 16 to 24 years old.
The agent has yet to be identified by the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, but the agency said in a statement that the agent responded to a “report of illegal activity” in Rio Bravo, on his own at around 12:22 p.m.
The agent “discovered a group of illegal aliens” when he arrived at the scene. Initial reports indicated that the agent was attacked by a group of people armed with “blunt objects” and that’s when the agent “fired at least one round from his service-issued firearm, fatally wounding one of the assailants,” according to the statement.
The Laredo Sector Border Patrol said through its official Twitter account that “the incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Texas Rangers.”
Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene after the incident and called for Emergency Services. They also apprehended three undocumented immigrants believed to be connected to the incident.
Laredo activist Priscilla Villarreal posted video of the scene to Facebook, showing FBI agents speaking with local law enforcement officers. Villarreal said she believed the woman shot was between 16 and 24 years old and said she was shot “in the head with a single gunshot.”
Agente de Patrulla Fronteriza de EE. UU. mata a inmigrante indocumentada en Texas
Un agente de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos mató a una inmigrante indocumentada el miércoles, en Laredo, Texas, luego de ser supuestamente atacado por un grupo de personas, según la Agencia de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza de Estados Unidos.
La mujer asesinada a tiros fue una mujer que, según activistas locales, tenía entre 16 y 24 años.
El agente aún no ha sido identificado por la Patrulla Fronteriza del Sector Laredo, pero la agencia dijo en un comunicado que el agente respondió a un “informe de actividad ilegal” en el Río Bravo, por su cuenta, alrededor de las 12:22 p.m.
El agente “descubrió un grupo de extranjeros ilegales” cuando llegó a la escena. Los informes iniciales indicaron que el agente fue atacado por un grupo de personas armadas con “objetos sin filo” y fue cuando el agente “disparó al menos una bala de su arma de fuego emitida por el servicio, hiriendo fatalmente a una de las atacantes”, según el comunicado.
La Patrulla Fronteriza del Sector de Laredo dijo a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter que “el incidente está siendo actualmente investigado por el Buró Federal de Investigaciones y los Rangers de Texas”.
Los agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza llegaron a la escena después del incidente y llamaron a los Servicios de Emergencia. También aprehendieron a tres inmigrantes indocumentados que se cree estaban conectados con el incidente.
La activista de Laredo Priscilla Villarreal publicó un video de la escena en Facebook, mostrando a agentes del FBI hablando con agentes locales. Villarreal dijo que se cree que la mujer tenía entre 16 y 24 años y dijo que murió “ de un solo disparo en la cabeza”.