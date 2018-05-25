U.S. Border Patrol agent shoots dead undocumented immigrant in Texas

A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed an undocumented immigrant on Wednesday, in Laredo, Texas, after reportedly being attacked by a group of people, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency.

The woman shot dead was a woman who local activists claim was around 16 to 24 years old.

The agent has yet to be identified by the Laredo Sector Border Patrol, but the agency said in a statement that the agent responded to a “report of illegal activity” in Rio Bravo, on his own at around 12:22 p.m.

The agent “discovered a group of illegal aliens” when he arrived at the scene. Initial reports indicated that the agent was attacked by a group of people armed with “blunt objects” and that’s when the agent “fired at least one round from his service-issued firearm, fatally wounding one of the assailants,” according to the statement.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol said through its official Twitter account that “the incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Texas Rangers.”

Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene after the incident and called for Emergency Services. They also apprehended three undocumented immigrants believed to be connected to the incident.

Laredo activist Priscilla Villarreal posted video of the scene to Facebook, showing FBI agents speaking with local law enforcement officers. Villarreal said she believed the woman shot was between 16 and 24 years old and said she was shot “in the head with a single gunshot.”