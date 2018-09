U.S. Canada on new NAFTA deal continue, but “final” issues remain unresolved

U.S. and Canadian negotiators continued in talks to rescue the North American Free Trade Agreement on Thursday, but key issues remained unresolved, including dairy quotas, protection for Canadian media companies, and how to resolve future trade disputes.

A source familiar with the discussions in Washington said it was still unclear if the talks would bridge the gaps between the two countries or whether President Donald Trump will opt for a bilateral trade deal with Mexico, Reuters reports.

The source said: “We’re down to three issues, Chapter 19, the cultural issues and dairy.” Chapter 19 governs how disputes are resolved.

President Donald Trump set a deadline for a deal this week, forcing U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland to work all day.

Freeland told reporters: “We are making good progress.”

The negotiations come amid news that Canada’s economy unexpectedly lost 51,600 jobs due to Ontario’s biggest employment drop in almost a decade.

Bloomberg reports that the nation’s largest province lost 80,100 jobs in August, all part-time, the biggest decline since 2009.

However, even if a deal is reached between the U.S. and Canada, experts say that Canada’s economy is set to slow down.

Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, told CBC that forecasts say that gross domestic product (GDP) growth will fall to 1.8 percent next year, and then drop to 1.3 percent grown in 2020.

In comparison, Canada’s economy grew at a rate of two percent this year and three percent last year.