U.S. cuts $300 million in aid to Pakistan over “failure to fight terrorism”

The U.S. Defense Department announced on Saturday that it has suspended $300 million in funding to Pakistan over what it calls the government’s failure to take action against terrorists.

The Trump administration says Pakistan is not taking enough steps to combat the Taliban and other groups. A U.S. Army spokesperson said that “due to a lack of Pakistani decisive actions in support of the South Asia Strategy,” the $300 million was redirected to “other urgent priorities” before they expired on September 30.

The South Asia Strategy, which was announced by President Donald Trump last August, encompasses Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and the Central Asian nations with the purpose to “stop the resurgence of safe havens that enable terrorists to threaten America,” according to a press release from the Department of Defense.

NPR reports that the suspension in aid is part of a broader pullback in military aid for Pakistan, announced by Trump in January.

On January 1, 2018, the president tweeted: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Pakistan has repeatedly denied harboring terrorists.