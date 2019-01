U.S. diplomats leave Caracas embassy after Washington backs Maduro rival

Some U.S. diplomats left the embassy in Caracas on Friday in a convoy escorted by police after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broke off relations with Washington and ordered American personnel out.

The United States rejected Maduro on Wednesday and recognized Juan Guaido, the country’s opposition leader, as interim president. However, Guaido still has no control over the state’s functions, which remain loyal to Maduro despite a deep economic and political crisis.

The State Department ordered some U.S. government workers to leave Venezuela and said U.S. citizens should consider leaving the country.

According to Reuters, a convoy of sport utility vehicles accompanied by police motorcycles and vehicles with flashing lights drove onto a Caras highway in the direction of the airport.

Maduro said on Wednesday that he was cutting off diplomatic relations with the United States for instigating a “coup” against him.

Both Guaido and Maduro are scheduled to hold press conferences on Friday.