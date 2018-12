U.S. House calls to release Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar

The U.S. House of Representatives called nearly unanimously on Thursday for the government of Myanmar to release Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw She Oo, imprisoned one year ago in a landmark case of free speech.

The House members voted by 394 to 1 for a resolution calling for the release of the journalists, who were found guilty in September of violating Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The measure is non-binding, but sends a strong message to the government of Myanmar. The resolution also calls the Myanmar military’s campaign against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority a genocide.

The two journalists were among “The Guardians”, selected by TIME magazine as Person of the Year.

The Myanmar embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the House of Representatives vote.

Reuters reports that the one “no” vote came from Representative Andy Biggs, a Republican from Arizona. A spokesman for the congressman did not directly address the question but said the Myanmar military’s “continuing oppression of the Rohingya is inhumane.”

The reporters, who pleaded not guilty, said a police witness testified that they had been set up. They were investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya men and boys as part of a military response to insurgent attacks.

The two Reuters reporters have lodged an appeal against their conviction, which is scheduled to be heard in court on December 24.