U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian foreign minister, who says they won’t affect him

The United States imposed sanction on Wednesday on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who dismissed the action and said it would not affect him.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement: “Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and is the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world. The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”
Reuters reports that the sanctions against Zarif would block any property or interests he has in the United States, but the Iranian foreign minister said he had none.
Zarif said via Twitter: “The US’ reason for designating me is that I am Iran’s ‘primary spokesperson around the world’. Is the truth really that painful? It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran. Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.
Zarif lived in the United States from age 17. As student of international relations in San Francisco and Denver, and later as a diplomat at the United Nations in New York, where he was Iranian ambassador from 2002 to 2007.
Estados Unidos impone sanciones a canciller iraní, quien dice que no le afectarán
Estados Unidos impuso el miércoles una sanción al ministro de Relaciones Exteriores iraní, Mohammad Javad Zarif, quien desestimó la acción y dijo que no lo afectaría.
El secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin, dijo en un comunicado: “Javad Zarif implementa la agenda imprudente del Líder Supremo de Irán, y es el principal portavoz del régimen en todo el mundo. Estados Unidos está enviando un mensaje claro al régimen iraní de que su comportamiento reciente es completamente inaceptable “.
Reuters informa que las sanciones contra Zarif bloquearían cualquier propiedad o interés que tenga en Estados Unidos, pero el canciller iraní dijo que no tenía ninguno.
Zarif dijo a través de Twitter: “La razón de Estados Unidos para designarme es que soy el” portavoz principal de Irán en todo el mundo “. ¿Es realmente tan dolorosa la verdad? No tiene ningún efecto sobre mí o mi familia, ya que no tengo propiedades o intereses fuera de Irán. Gracias por considerarme una gran amenaza para su agenda.
Zarif vivió en los Estados Unidos desde los 17 años. Como estudiante de relaciones internacionales en San Francisco y Denver, y más tarde como diplomático en las Naciones Unidas en Nueva York, donde fue embajador iraní de 2002 a 2007.