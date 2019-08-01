U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian foreign minister, who says they won’t affect him

The United States imposed sanction on Wednesday on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who dismissed the action and said it would not affect him.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement: “Javad Zarif implements the reckless agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader, and is the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world. The United States is sending a clear message to the Iranian regime that its recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Reuters reports that the sanctions against Zarif would block any property or interests he has in the United States, but the Iranian foreign minister said he had none.

Zarif said via Twitter: “The US’ reason for designating me is that I am Iran’s ‘primary spokesperson around the world’. Is the truth really that painful? It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran. Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda.

Zarif lived in the United States from age 17. As student of international relations in San Francisco and Denver, and later as a diplomat at the United Nations in New York, where he was Iranian ambassador from 2002 to 2007.