U.S. judge blocks Ohio “heartbeat” law that would end most abortions

A federal judge on Wednesday block Ohio from enforcing a new law that would effectively ban most abortions in the state, starting as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Reuters reports that U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati issued a preliminary injections against enforcing the “Heartbeat Protection Act,” saying it imposed an unconstitutional “undue burden” on a woman’s right to obtain a pre-viability abortion.

Republican Governor Mike DeWine signed the law in April, following passage by the Republican-controlled state legislature, and scheduled to take effect on July 11.

The law was designed to stop doctors from performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. This can occur six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Violators of this new law could face up to a year in prison.

In his ruling, Barrett said enforcing Ohio’s law would cause irreparable harm to patients by undermining their “well-settled” constitutional right to abortion access.

Barrett wrote: “To the extent that the State of Ohio is making a deliberate effort to overturn Roe v. Wade and established constitutional precedent, those arguments must be made to a higher court.”