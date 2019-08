U.S. News ranks St. Louis metro as better than Chicago

A U.S. News & World Report list looked at the 124 largest U.S. metro areas, and ranked St. Louis as the No. 81 in the nation in its “2019 Best Places To Live.”

As Joe Holleman, from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted, most major neighboring metropolitan areas fared better: Nashville, Tennessee (15); Indianapolis (38); Cincinnati (39); Kansas City (49); Louisville, Kentucky (64) and Springfield, Missouri (80).

However, Chicago and Memphis ended up in the places 104 and 118, respectively.

When looking at metro areas with a population of more than 2.5 million, St. Louis ranked No. 13 out of 21. Denver took the first place and Miami the last.

According to the publication, the metros were graded using data from sources such as the Census Bureau, the Department of Labor and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Five categories were used to grade the city. St. Louis score (10 being perfect) was 6.3 among the following categories: job market, 6.9; value, 7.7; quality of life, 5.4; net migration, 5.4; and desirability, 5.9.

The article highlighted sights such as the Gateway Arch; Forest Park and its museums; the Cardinals and Blues; Soulard; the St. Louis Symphony; the Muny; Fox Theatre; the Magic House; and City Museum.

The list also said that “St. Louisans are loyal to their hometown. Many return permanently after going away to school or living elsewhere,” and that “the area’s low cost of living and central U.S. location are draws for many, including companies looking to relocate.”