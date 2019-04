U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics trials coming to St. Louis in 2020

The St. Louis Sports Commission announced that the U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics trials will be held at the Enterprise Center next year.

KMOV reports that during a Tuesday morning news conference, it was announced that the men’s and women’s 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will take place from June 25-28.

“The Olympic trials are sometimes even more nerve-wracking, even more exciting, because you really are seeing the best of the best and the best of the world right here in St. Louis,” gymnast Nastia Liukin said.

The event will last four days and will be hosted by the St. Louis Sports Commission. At the conclusion of the event, the teams for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be named in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Sports Commission pointed out that the multi-million dollar renovation of the venue combined with the city’s recent success with major sporting events, helped the Gymnastics Commission pick the city.

This will be the first time that St. Louis holds the Olympic Trials for both men’s and women’s gymnastics.

Tickets are schedule to go on sale later this year.