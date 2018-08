U.S. prepares for Cyber Attacks after imposing Iran sanctions

The U.S. is preparing for cyberattacks that Iran could launch in retaliation after the White House put back into place sanctions on the Asian country, which had been curbed as part of the Iran Nuclear deal that the Trump administration opted out of in May.

“While we have no specific threats, we have seen an increase in chatter related to Iranian threat activity over the past several weeks,” said Priscilla Moriuchi, director of strategic threat development at Recorded Future, a global real-time cyber threat intelligence company, which predicted last May that a U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear agreement would provoke a cyber response from the Iranian government within a four-month window.

Iran now sits alongside Russia, China and North Korea as one of the main foreign cyber threats facing America. Between 2012 and 2014, U.S. authorities blamed on Iran a wave of attacks that targeted banks and caused tens of millions of dollars in damage. They also targeted critical infrastructure, but failed to penetrate it.

Iran has denied using its cyber capabilities aggressively, and instead accused the U.S. of targeting them. “The United States has been the most aggressive country in the world in offensive cyber activity and publicly boasted about attacking targets across the world,” said Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran’s diplomatic mission at the United Nations. He added that Iran’s cyber capabilities are “exclusively for defensive purposes.”