U.S. puts sanctions on Iran back into place

The United States has imposed sanctions lifted under the Iran nuclear deal, after leaving the agreement on May. The Trump administration announced it would reimpose the sanctions and it did so at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

However, without partners in Europe, it’s unclear how strong that pressure will be.

“We urge all nations to take such steps to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: Either change its threatening, destabilizing behavior and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation,” President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday.

ABC News reports that the sanctions are on Iran’s trade in gold and precious metals; the sale or transfer of other metals like aluminum, steel, or coal; transactions related to Iran’s currency, the rial; the issuance of Iranian sovereign debt; the purchase or acquisition of US dollars by Iran; and the country’s automotive sector.

More consequential sanctions will be put into place on November 4 if Iran doesn’t change its threatening behavior towards the United States, a senior administration official said Monday.

Despite the sanctions, the U.S. reiterated their desire to reach a new deal with Iran and their willingness to meet with their leadership.

“None of this needs to happen. He [Trump] will meet with the Iranian leadership at any time to discuss a real comprehensive deal that will contain their regional ambitions, will end their malign behavior, and deny them any paths to a nuclear weapon,” said another official.