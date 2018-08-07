U.S. puts sanctions on Iran back into place

The United States has imposed sanctions lifted under the Iran nuclear deal, after leaving the agreement on May. The Trump administration announced it would reimpose the sanctions and it did so at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
However, without partners in Europe, it’s unclear how strong that pressure will be.
“We urge all nations to take such steps to make clear that the Iranian regime faces a choice: Either change its threatening, destabilizing behavior and reintegrate with the global economy, or continue down a path of economic isolation,” President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday.
ABC News reports that the sanctions are on Iran’s trade in gold and precious metals; the sale or transfer of other metals like aluminum, steel, or coal; transactions related to Iran’s currency, the rial; the issuance of Iranian sovereign debt; the purchase or acquisition of US dollars by Iran; and the country’s automotive sector.
More consequential sanctions will be put into place on November 4 if Iran doesn’t change its threatening behavior towards the United States, a senior administration official said Monday.
Despite the sanctions, the U.S. reiterated their desire to reach a new deal with Iran and their willingness to meet with their leadership.
“None of this needs to happen. He [Trump] will meet with the Iranian leadership at any time to discuss a real comprehensive deal that will contain their regional ambitions, will end their malign behavior, and deny them any paths to a nuclear weapon,” said another official.
Estados Unidos vuelve a colocar sanciones a Irán
Estados Unidos ha impuesto sanciones levantadas bajo el acuerdo nuclear de Irán, después de dejar el acuerdo en mayo. La administración Trump anunció que volvería a imponer las sanciones y lo hizo a las 12:01 a.m. del martes.
Sin embargo, sin socios en Europa, no está claro qué tan fuerte será esa presión.
“Instamos a todas las naciones a tomar medidas para dejar en claro que el régimen iraní se enfrenta a una elección: cambiar su comportamiento amenazante y desestabilizador y reintegrarse a la economía global o continuar por un camino de aislamiento económico”, dijo el presidente Donald Trump en un comunicado el lunes.
ABC News informa que las sanciones son sobre el comercio de Irán de oro y metales preciosos; la venta o transferencia de otros metales como aluminio, acero o carbón; transacciones relacionadas con la moneda de Irán, el rial; la emisión de deuda soberana iraní; la compra o adquisición de dólares estadounidenses por parte de Irán; y el sector automotriz del país.
Se implementarán más sanciones el 4 de noviembre si Irán no cambia su comportamiento amenazante hacia Estados Unidos, dijo el lunes un alto funcionario de la administración.
A pesar de las sanciones, EE. UU. reiteró su deseo de llegar a un nuevo acuerdo con Irán y su voluntad de reunirse con sus líderes.
“Nada de esto tiene que suceder. Él [Trump] se reunirá con los líderes iraníes en cualquier momento para discutir un verdadero acuerdo integral que contendrá sus ambiciones regionales, pondrá fin a su comportamiento maligno y les negará cualquier camino hacia un arma nuclear”, dijo otro funcionario.