U.S. report detailing costs of climate change to be issued Friday

The U.S. government on Friday will issue a new report detailing the threat climate change poses to the economy.

The report is written with the help of more than a dozen U.S. government agencies and departments, and will supplement a study issued last year that concluded humans are the main driver of global warming, and warned of potentially catastrophic effects to the planet.

Last year’s congressionally-mandated report stated that, “it is extremely likely that human influence has been the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century.” It added that “there is no convincing alternative explanation.”

Reuters informs that this year’s report is expected to detail costs of climate change and provide scientific assessments of the risks and the extent to which people can adapt to it.

Meanwhile, the executive branch of the U.S. government continues to roll back environmental and climate protections to maximize production of domestic fossil fuels, including crude oil.

The Trump administration announced last year the intention to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Deal, arguing the accord would hurt the U.S. economy and that it provided little tangible environmental benefit. However, under the Paris pact’s rules, Trump cannot officially withdraw from the agreement until after the 2020 U.S. presidential election.