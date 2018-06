U.S. Supreme Court Rules In Favor of Digital Privacy

The United States Supreme Court voted on Friday to protect digital privacy, ruling that the government needs a warrant to collect customers’ cellphone location data.

“We decline to grant the state unrestricted access to a wireless carrier’s database of physical location information,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts wrote in the opinion of the majority. “In light of the deeply revealing nature of CSLI, its depth, breadth, and comprehensive reach, and the inescapable and automatic nature of its collection, the fact that such information is gathered by a third party does not make it any less deserving of Fourth Amendment protection,” the opinion continued.

The vote was 5-4 with Justices Roberts, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan voting to require warrants for cellphone location data. Justices Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch dissented.

The decision is seen as a big win by advocates of digital privacy, and technology magazine WIRED says that it may have implications for all sorts of information held by third parties, including browsing data, text messages, emails, and bank records.

ACLU attorney Nathan Freed Wessler, who was one of the main advocates of the case before the court, issued a statement in which he said that “the government can no longer claim that the mere act of using technology eliminates the Fourth Amendment’s protections. Today’s decision rightly recognizes the need to protect the highly sensitive location data from our cell phones, but it also provides a path forward for safeguarding other sensitive digital information in future cases–from our emails, smart home appliances, and technology that is yet to be invented.”

The decision made exceptions for emergencies like bomb threats and child abductions. Justice Roberts wrote that “such exigencies include the need to pursue a fleeing suspect, protect individuals who are threatened with imminent harm or prevent the imminent destruction of evidence.”

But in general, as the New York Times reports, authorities must now seek a warrant for cell tower location information and other kinds of digital data private to a person’s life.

Sarah St. Vincent, a national security and surveillance researcher at Human Rights Watch, expressed gratitude over the Court’s decision. “This is a huge victory not only for privacy, but also frankly for reality. When you share your location data via your cell phone, it’s not really voluntary. What’s critical is those exceptions–the lower courts are going to need to be vigilant about making sure they’re not abused.”