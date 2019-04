U.S. targets Cuba’s oil supply from Venezuela in new sanctions

The United States government began targeting oil shipments from Venezuela to Cuba on Friday, in the latest round of sanctions to pressure the government of Nicolás Maduro, while also aiming to choke off a crucial supply of the fuel to the Communist island.

Reuters reports that the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on 34 vessels owned or operated by Venezuelan state-run oil company Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., or PDVSA, as well as on two companies and a vessel that delivered oil to Cuba in February and March.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that “Treasury is taking action against vessels and entities transporting oil, providing a lifeline to keep the illegitimate Maduro regime afloat.”

Mnuchin added that “Cuba continues to profit from, and prop up, the illegitimate Maduro regime through oil-for-repression schemes as they attempt to keep Maduro in power.”

The United States no longer recognizes Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela, instead recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó.