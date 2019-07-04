U.S. Women’s National Team will play against the Netherlands in Women’s World Cup final

The United States women’s national team defeated England in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup in France on Tuesday to make its third straight final, and they will face off against the Netherlands, the Ruopean champions.

The U.S., the favorites to win the tournament, have had an interesting World Cup. They started by beating Thailand 13-0 in what went down in history as the largest ever victory margin by a national team in a World Cup, men’s or women’s. They had a smooth sailing to the playoffs, where they faced off against really competitive European sides, Spain, France and England, besting all of them 2-1 in high-energy games that proved that while the United States might continue to reign supreme in women’s soccer, Europe is quickly catching up to them. In fact, the Americans were the only non-European side to reach the quarterfinals.

The team is also facing some injury problems, as star winger Megan Rapinoe, who has give goals so far in the World Cup, was unable to play in the semifinals against England due to a hamstring strain. Rapinoe says she’s ready to play on Sunday, but manager Jill Ellis has the tough choice between her and her sub Christen Press, who played well in Rapinoe’s place, scoring a goal and turning in an excellent defensive performance.

Meanwhile, striker Alex Morgan will try to win perhaps the only thing she hasn’t won yet, a World Cup golden boot. With six goals, she could add another accolade to her list, becoming the top scorer of the tournament.

As SBNation points out, if the United States win on Sunday, they will have gone through the most difficult stretch of opponents that anyone has had to go through to win a World Cup. To do so, they will have to outperform the reigning European champions, who earned their place in the final by defeating Sweden in extra time in the semifinals.