U.S. Women’s National Team will play against the Netherlands in Women’s World Cup final

The United States women’s national team defeated England in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup in France on Tuesday to make its third straight final, and they will face off against the Netherlands, the Ruopean champions.
The U.S., the favorites to win the tournament, have had an interesting World Cup. They started by beating Thailand 13-0 in what went down in history as the largest ever victory margin by a national team in a World Cup, men’s or women’s. They had a smooth sailing to the playoffs, where they faced off against really competitive European sides, Spain, France and England, besting all of them 2-1 in high-energy games that proved that while the United States might continue to reign supreme in women’s soccer, Europe is quickly catching up to them. In fact, the Americans were the only non-European side to reach the quarterfinals.
The team is also facing some injury problems, as star winger Megan Rapinoe, who has give goals so far in the World Cup, was unable to play in the semifinals against England due to a hamstring strain. Rapinoe says she’s ready to play on Sunday, but manager Jill Ellis has the tough choice between her and her sub Christen Press, who played well in Rapinoe’s place, scoring a goal and turning in an excellent defensive performance.
Meanwhile, striker Alex Morgan will try to win perhaps the only thing she hasn’t won yet, a World Cup golden boot. With six goals, she could add another accolade to her list, becoming the top scorer of the tournament.
As SBNation points out, if the United States win on Sunday, they will have gone through the most difficult stretch of opponents that anyone has had to go through to win a World Cup. To do so, they will have to outperform the reigning European champions, who earned their place in the final by defeating Sweden in extra time in the semifinals.
Equipo nacional femenino de Estados Unidos jugará contra Holanda en final de Copa Mundial Femenina
El equipo nacional femenino de Estados Unidos derrotó a Inglaterra en las semifinales de la Copa Mundial Femenina en Francia el martes para hacer su tercera final consecutiva, y se enfrentarán a Holanda, la campeona de Ruopean.
Los EE.UU., los favoritos para ganar el torneo, han tenido una Copa Mundial interesante. Comenzaron venciendo a Tailandia 13-0 en lo que pasó en la historia como el mayor margen de victoria de una selección nacional en una Copa Mundial, masculina o femenina. Tuvieron una navegación suave hacia los playoffs, donde se enfrentaron a equipos europeos realmente competitivos, España, Francia e Inglaterra, superándolos a todos por 2-1 en juegos de alta energía que demostraron que mientras Estados Unidos podría continuar reinando en la máxima categoría. El fútbol femenino, Europa los está alcanzando rápidamente. De hecho, los estadounidenses fueron la única parte no europea que llegó a los cuartos de final.
El equipo también se enfrenta a algunos problemas de lesiones, ya que la estrella estrella Megan Rapinoe, que ha dado goles hasta ahora en la Copa del Mundo, no pudo jugar en las semifinales contra Inglaterra debido a una distensión en el tendón de la corva. Rapinoe dice que está lista para jugar el domingo, pero la gerente Jill Ellis tiene la difícil elección entre ella y su sub Christen Press, que jugó bien en el lugar de Rapinoe, anotando un gol y convirtiéndose en una excelente actuación defensiva.
Mientras tanto, el delantero Alex Morgan intentará ganar, quizás lo único que aún no ha ganado, una bota de oro de la Copa del Mundo. Con seis goles, podría agregar otro galardón a su lista, convirtiéndose en la máxima anotadora del torneo.
Como señala SBNation, si los Estados Unidos ganan el domingo, habrán atravesado el tramo de oponentes más difícil que cualquier persona ha tenido que pasar para ganar una Copa Mundial. Para hacerlo, tendrán que superar a los actuales campeones europeos, que ganaron su lugar en la final al derrotar a Suecia en tiempo extra en las semifinales.