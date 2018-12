Uber bans St. Louis driver who robbed customer through translator app

Uber has cut ties with a driver who allegedly pulled a knife on a customer and robbed him using a translator app on Sunday morning.

The 41-year-old driver, whom police have not yet publicly identified, reportedly demanded money from a 28-year-old customer when the victim contacted the driver to retrieve his phone after leaving it in the driver’s vehicle following a ride.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the two arranged to meet in the 4900 block of Potomac Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. When the customer arrived, the driver allegedly produced a pocket nick and, through a translator app, demanded money.

When the robbery was complete, police say the driver drove away in his black 2004 Honda Odyssey.

Uber announced he was cutting ties with the driver.

“The behavior reported is unacceptable and has no place anywhere,” the company told KSDK. “We have spoken to the rider to check on their well being and have removed the driver’s access to the platform.”

Police say they have attempted to contact the driver, but have so far been unsuccessful.