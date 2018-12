Uber driver robs customer using translator app

An Uber driver robbed a customer at knifepoint Sunday morning in St. Louis, using a translator app so the victim could understand his demand for cash, authorities said.

The customer handed over the money and no one was hurt, St. Louis police reported.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the victim, a 28-year-old man, arranged to meet with the Uber driver at around 3:30 a.m. to retrieve a phone he had left in the driver’s minivan. When they met in the 4900 block of Potomac Avenue, the Uber driver showed him a pocket knife and demanded the victim give him cash, using a translator application, said police.

Translator apps can be used to communicate with another person in a different language using a phone or other device.

The Uber driver then drove away in his 2004 Honda Odyssey.

Officers have not been able to locate the suspect, a 41-year-old man and police have not released any further details.

The crime took place near Kingshighway in the North Hampton neighborhood of St. Louis, one of the safest in the city according to the local newspaper.

Authorities ask that anyone with information contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.