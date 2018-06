Uber to tap into Europe’s electric bicycle rentals

Uber Technologies announced that it would start offering the service of electric bike rentals in Berlin before the end of the summer, with other European cities to follow soon after.

The move is part of the company’s international offerings to include more environmentally-friendly forms of transportation. Uber bought Jump, a bike rental service, in April, the company’s first acquisition since Dara Khosrowshahi joined the company as CEO.

Khosrowshahi said at the Noah tech conference in Berlin of the Jump bike, “When you get onto these bikes and you pedal, you feel like Superman. This is potentially a replacement for Uber trips so that we can be bigger than just cars, we can be about mobility within a city, and we can help resolve the traffic issue every city is facing.”

Uber will enter a difficult market in the German capital. Berlin already has a significant presence in the bike-rental market from companies such as OBike, based in Singapore, China’s Mobike, and LimeBike, which also offers electric rides. These companies have a system which lets users find the bike nearest to them through an app and leave it wherever they want after they are done using it.

Uber already offer Jump bike rides in Washington D.C., San Francisco and other California cities. Customers can take 30-minute trips for $2 a ride. The company has yet to provide details on pricing for bike rides in Europe.