UK and European Union agree on draft of withdrawal agreement

UK and European Union officials have agreed on the draft text of a Brexit agreement after months of negotiations in Brussels.
According to the BBC, a cabinet source claimed the document has been agreed at a technical level by officials from both sides after intensive discussions this week.
A special cabinet meeting will be held at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday as Theresa May seeks ministers’ backing.
In the aftermath of the announcement, the pound surged against the dollar and the euro, but analysts believe it will be short-lived, as yet the cabinet and Parliament have to agree to the plans.
Leading proponents of Brexit, such as Boris Johnson, have urged cabinet ministers to reject the draft agreement, which they claim would keep the UK under EU control, based upon leaked versions of the text.
The Prime Minister will meet ministers in Downing Street for one-to-one talks as they are given sight of the draft agreement.
Leaders of the coalition of May’s government had different views on the draft text, with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party saying it would be a “very, very hard sell,” while Conservative Chief Whip Julian Smith claiming he was “confident” the text would get through Parliament.
Cabinet members were briefed on the state of negotiations earlier on Tuesday, when they were told a “small number of outstanding issues” remained to be sorted.
Reino Unido y Unión Europea acuerdan borrador de Brexit
Funcionarios del Reino Unido y de la Unión Europea acordaron el borrador de un acuerdo Brexit luego de meses de negociaciones en Bruselas.
Según la BBC, una fuente del gabinete afirmó que el documento ha sido acordado a nivel técnico por funcionarios de ambos lados luego de intensos debates esta semana.
Una reunión especial del gabinete se llevará a cabo a las 14:00 GMT del miércoles, mientras Theresa May busca el apoyo de los ministros.
A raíz del anuncio, la libra subió frente al dólar y al euro, pero los analistas creen que será de corta duración, ya que aún el gabinete y el Parlamento tienen que aceptar los planes.
Los principales defensores de Brexit, como Boris Johnson, han instado a los ministros del gabinete a que rechacen el borrador del acuerdo, que afirman que mantendría al Reino Unido bajo el control de la UE, basados en versiones filtradas del texto.
La Primer Ministra se reunirá con los ministros en Downing Street para mantener conversaciones individuales mientras se les da a conocer el borrador del acuerdo.
Los líderes de la coalición del gobierno de May tuvieron diferentes puntos de vista sobre el borrador del texto, ya que el Partido Unionista Democrático de Irlanda del Norte dijo que sería una “venta muy, muy difícil”, mientras que el Jefe del Partido Conservador, Julián Smith, dijo que estaba “confiado” en que el texto sería aprobado por el parlamento.
Los miembros del gabinete fueron informados sobre el estado de las negociaciones el martes, cuando se les dijo que un “pequeño número de asuntos pendientes” aún no se había resuelto.