UK and European Union agree on draft of withdrawal agreement

UK and European Union officials have agreed on the draft text of a Brexit agreement after months of negotiations in Brussels.

According to the BBC, a cabinet source claimed the document has been agreed at a technical level by officials from both sides after intensive discussions this week.

A special cabinet meeting will be held at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday as Theresa May seeks ministers’ backing.

In the aftermath of the announcement, the pound surged against the dollar and the euro, but analysts believe it will be short-lived, as yet the cabinet and Parliament have to agree to the plans.

Leading proponents of Brexit, such as Boris Johnson, have urged cabinet ministers to reject the draft agreement, which they claim would keep the UK under EU control, based upon leaked versions of the text.

The Prime Minister will meet ministers in Downing Street for one-to-one talks as they are given sight of the draft agreement.

Leaders of the coalition of May’s government had different views on the draft text, with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party saying it would be a “very, very hard sell,” while Conservative Chief Whip Julian Smith claiming he was “confident” the text would get through Parliament.

Cabinet members were briefed on the state of negotiations earlier on Tuesday, when they were told a “small number of outstanding issues” remained to be sorted.