UK authorities identify man behind Salisbury nerve agent attack

According to news reports, British authorities have identified one of the men wanted for the Salisbury nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

According to media reports, one of the men is former decorated Russian colonel Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga.

Reuters reports that earlier this month, British prosecutors charged two Russian nationals – Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – with attempted murder for the Novichok poisoning of the Skripals, but said they believed the suspects had used aliases to enter Britain.

News media outlets The Daily Telegraph and the BBC said Boshirov’s real name was Chepiga. Sources familiar with the Skripal investigation said the details were accurate.

Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning, and the two men claim they were tourists who had flown to London for fun and visited Salisbury to see its cathedral.

39-year-old Chepiga, The Telegraph reports, served in wars in Chechnya and Ukraine, and was made a Hero of the Russian Federation by decree of President Vladimir Putin in 2014.

British defense minister Gavin Williamson appeared to confirm the veracity of the reports. He tweeted, “the true identity of one of the Salisbury suspects has been revealed to be a Russian Colonel. I want to thank all the people who are working so tirelessly on this case.” The tweet was later deleted.

Prime Minister Theresa May did not address the reports directly.