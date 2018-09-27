UK authorities identify man behind Salisbury nerve agent attack

According to news reports, British authorities have identified one of the men wanted for the Salisbury nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.
According to media reports, one of the men is former decorated Russian colonel Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga.
Reuters reports that earlier this month, British prosecutors charged two Russian nationals – Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – with attempted murder for the Novichok poisoning of the Skripals, but said they believed the suspects had used aliases to enter Britain.
News media outlets The Daily Telegraph and the BBC said Boshirov’s real name was Chepiga. Sources familiar with the Skripal investigation said the details were accurate.
Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning, and the two men claim they were tourists who had flown to London for fun and visited Salisbury to see its cathedral.
39-year-old Chepiga, The Telegraph reports, served in wars in Chechnya and Ukraine, and was made a Hero of the Russian Federation by decree of President Vladimir Putin in 2014.
British defense minister Gavin Williamson appeared to confirm the veracity of the reports. He tweeted, “the true identity of one of the Salisbury suspects has been revealed to be a Russian Colonel. I want to thank all the people who are working so tirelessly on this case.” The tweet was later deleted.
Prime Minister Theresa May did not address the reports directly.
Autoridades de Reino Unido identifican a hombre detrás de ataque con agente nervioso en Salisbury
De acuerdo a reportes, autoridades británicas han identificado a uno de los hombres buscados para el ataque con agente nervioso en Salisbury contra el ex espía ruso Sergei Skripal y su hija.
Según informes de los medios, uno de los hombres es el ex coronel ruso condecorado Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga.
Reuters informa que a principios de este mes, fiscales británicos acusaron a dos ciudadanos rusos, Alexander Petrov y Ruslan Boshirov, de intento de homicidio por el envenenamiento de los Skripals con el agente nervioso conocido como Novichok, pero dijeron que creían que los sospechosos habían usado alias para ingresar a Gran Bretaña.
Los medios noticiosos The Daily Telegraph y BBC dijeron que el verdadero nombre de Boshirov es Chepiga. Fuentes familiarizadas con la investigación de Skripal dijeron que los detalles eran precisos.
Rusia ha negado cualquier participación en el envenenamiento, y los dos hombres afirman que llegaron como turistas a Londres y visitaron Salisbury para ver su catedral.
Chepiga, de 39 años, informa The Telegraph, sirvió en guerras en Chechenia y Ucrania, y fue nombrado Héroe de la Federación de Rusia por decreto del presidente Vladimir Putin en 2014.
El ministro de defensa británico Gavin Williamson pareció confirmar la veracidad de los informes. Tuiteó: “la verdadera identidad de uno de los sospechosos de Salisbury ha sido revelada como un Coronel ruso. Quiero agradecer a todas las personas que trabajan incansablemente en este caso”. El tweet fue eliminado más tarde.
La primera ministra Theresa May no abordó los informes directamente.