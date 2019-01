Ukraine says it sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

The head of Ukraine’s cyber police said on Friday that hackers likely controlled by Russia are stepping up efforts to disrupt Ukraine’s presidential election in March with cyber attacks on electoral servers and personal computers of election staff.

Serhiy Demedyuk told Reuters the attackers were using virus-infected greeting cards, shopping invitations, offers for software updates and other malicious “phishing” material intended to steal passwords and personal information.

“There are constant attacks – they go from simple [software] to applications that one or another employee uses,” Demedyuk said.

“Payment occurs in cryptocurrency in most cases… and from the same wallets that were used to finance the previous attacks. This indicates that the same hacker organizations that are under the control of Russian special agencies are engaged in this.”

A Kremlin spokesman, when asked about Demedyuk’s remarks, said: “Russian state structures have never interfered, and are not interfering, in the internal affairs of other countries.”