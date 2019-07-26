UK’s Prime Minister says he will “make Britain great again”

Boris Johnson, the newly elected British Prime Minister, promised on Thursday that Brexit would make Britain the greatest place on earth, echoing President Donald Trump’s patriotic rhetoric and further prompting comparisons between him and the American president.
Johnson, considered Britain’s Trump, has promised to deliver Brexit in a way that energize’s the world’s fifth-largest economy, after Theresa May failed to divorce the United Kingdom from the European Union.
On Wednesdays after formally accepting the position, Johnson said in a speech that if the European bloc refused to renegotiate Brexit, he would take Britain out on Oct. 31 without a deal.
“Our mission is to deliver Brexit on the 31st of October for the purpose of uniting and re-energizing our great United Kingdom and making this country the greatest place on Earth,” Johnson proclaimed.
Johnson went on to promise that British children and grandchildren “will be living longer, happier, healthier, wealthier lives.”
Primer ministro de Reino Unido dice que “hará que Gran Bretaña vuelva a ser grande”
Boris Johnson, el recién elegido Primer Ministro británico, prometió el jueves que Brexit haría de Gran Bretaña el mejor lugar en la tierra, haciéndose eco de la retórica patriótica del presidente Donald Trump e impulsando aún más las comparaciones entre él y el presidente estadounidense.
Johnson, considerado el Trump británico, prometió entregar Brexit de una manera que dinamice la quinta economía más grande del mundo, luego de que Theresa May no lograra separar el Reino Unido de la Unión Europea.
Los miércoles después de aceptar formalmente el puesto, Johnson dijo en un discurso que si el bloque europeo se negaba a renegociar el Brexit, sacaría a Gran Bretaña el 31 de octubre sin un acuerdo.
“Nuestra misión es entregar Brexit el 31 de octubre con el propósito de unir y revitalizar nuestro gran Reino Unido y hacer de este país el mejor lugar en la Tierra”, proclamó Johnson.
Johnson prometió que los hijos y nietos británicos “vivirán vidas más largas, más felices, más saludables y más ricas”.