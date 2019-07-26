Boris Johnson, the newly elected British Prime Minister, promised on Thursday that Brexit would make Britain the greatest place on earth, echoing President Donald Trump’s patriotic rhetoric and further prompting comparisons between him and the American president.

Johnson, considered Britain’s Trump, has promised to deliver Brexit in a way that energize’s the world’s fifth-largest economy, after Theresa May failed to divorce the United Kingdom from the European Union.

On Wednesdays after formally accepting the position, Johnson said in a speech that if the European bloc refused to renegotiate Brexit, he would take Britain out on Oct. 31 without a deal.

“Our mission is to deliver Brexit on the 31st of October for the purpose of uniting and re-energizing our great United Kingdom and making this country the greatest place on Earth,” Johnson proclaimed.

Johnson went on to promise that British children and grandchildren “will be living longer, happier, healthier, wealthier lives.”