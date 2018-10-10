UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has resigned and will leave the position by the end of the year.

Trump praised Haley in the Oval Office, sitting next to her, as a “fantastic person” who has “done an incredible job” and said he would welcome her back into his administration at a later time.

The president said, “She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together. We’ve solved a lot of problems and we’re in the process of solving a lot of problems.”

He added that she had given him an advance notice months ago. “She told me probably six months ago, ‘You know maybe at end of the year — at the end of the two year period — but by the end of the year I want to take a little time off, I want to take a break,’” Trump added.

CNN reports that the president said he plans to name a successor for the US’s top diplomatic post at the United Nations in two to three weeks.

Haley called her time as ambassador to the UN, “an honor of a lifetime.”

“There’s no personal reason. It’s very important for government officials to understand when it’s time to step aside,” Haley said.

She also made sure that she’s not stepping down because of plans to run for office in 2020. “No, I am not running for 2020. I can promise you what I’ll be doing is campaigning for this one.”

During her time in the Trump administration, Haley has been a vocal supporter of Trump in the international arena, often being at odds with her counterparts as she has defended the president’s more controversial and isolationist policies.