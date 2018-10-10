UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has resigned and will leave the position by the end of the year.
Trump praised Haley in the Oval Office, sitting next to her, as a “fantastic person” who has “done an incredible job” and said he would welcome her back into his administration at a later time.
The president said, “She’s done a fantastic job and we’ve done a fantastic job together. We’ve solved a lot of problems and we’re in the process of solving a lot of problems.”
He added that she had given him an advance notice months ago. “She told me probably six months ago, ‘You know maybe at end of the year — at the end of the two year period — but by the end of the year I want to take a little time off, I want to take a break,’” Trump added.
CNN reports that the president said he plans to name a successor for the US’s top diplomatic post at the United Nations in two to three weeks.
Haley called her time as ambassador to the UN, “an honor of a lifetime.”
“There’s no personal reason. It’s very important for government officials to understand when it’s time to step aside,” Haley said.
She also made sure that she’s not stepping down because of plans to run for office in 2020. “No, I am not running for 2020. I can promise you what I’ll be doing is campaigning for this one.”
During her time in the Trump administration, Haley has been a vocal supporter of Trump in the international arena, often being at odds with her counterparts as she has defended the president’s more controversial and isolationist policies.
Embajadora de EE. UU. en la ONU, Nikki Haley, renuncia
El presidente Donald Trump anunció el martes que la embajadora de Estados Unidos ante las Naciones Unidas, Nikki Haley, renunció y dejará el cargo para fines de año.
Trump elogió a Haley en la Oficina Oval, sentada junto a ella, como una “persona fantástica” que ha “hecho un trabajo increíble” y dijo que le daría la bienvenida de nuevo a su administración más adelante.
El presidente dijo: “Ella ha hecho un trabajo fantástico y hemos hecho un trabajo fantástico juntos. Hemos resuelto muchos problemas y estamos en el proceso de resolver muchos problemas”.
Añadió que ella le había dado un aviso por adelantado meses atrás. “Probablemente me dijo hace seis meses: ‘Tal vez al final del año, al final del período de dos años, pero para el final del año quiero tomarme un descanso, quiero tomarme un descanso”, agregó Trump.
CNN informa que el presidente dijo que planea nombrar a un sucesor para el puesto diplomático más importante de Estados Unidos en las Naciones Unidas en dos o tres semanas.
Haley llamó a su tiempo como embajadora en la ONU, “un honor para toda la vida”.
“No hay razón personal. Es muy importante que los funcionarios del gobierno entiendan cuándo es el momento de retirarse”, dijo Haley.
También aseguró que no renuncia debido a planes para postularse para presidenta en 2020. “No, no me postularé para el 2020. Puedo prometerles que haré campaña para él”.
Durante su tiempo en la administración de Trump, Haley ha sido partidaria vocal de Trump en la arena internacional, a menudo en desacuerdo con sus homólogos, ya que ha defendido las políticas más polémicas y aislacionistas del presidente.