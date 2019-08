Under Trump pressure, Israel bars congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib from entering country

Israel’s government barred Democratic representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on Thursday from entering the country as part of a landmark visit.

Omar and Tlaib are the first two Muslim women in Congress and were slated to arrive this weekend in Israel, but president Donald Trump lobbied leaders to block them from entering the country and attacked again the pair of congresswomen on Thursday.

Omar said in an afternoon statement: “Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected members of Congress. The irony of the ‘only democracy’ in the Middle East making such a decision is that it is both an insult to democratic values and a chilling response to a visit by government officials from an allies nations.

According to information published by Politico, the decision by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was made despite please from lawmakers in both parties to allow the delegation to make the trip. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement: “Israel’s denial of entry to Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar is a sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel.”

Netanyahu said the decision was taken after learning the details of the congresswomen’s trip. “Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar are leading activists in promoting the legislation of boycotts against Israel in the American Congress. Only a few days ago, we received their itinerary for their visit in Israel, which revealed that they planned a visit whose sole objective is to strengthen the boycott against us and deny Israel’s legitimacy.”

Netanyahu said that Tlaib would be allowed to visit her relatives in the West Bank on a “humanitarian request” and “on the condition that she pledges not to promote boycotts against Israel during her visit.”

Several high profile Democratic lawmakers have denounced the decision, including those who are pro-Israel and have previously sparred with Omar and Tlaib. Even the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, a powerful pro-Israel lobby, criticized the announcement, saying: “[We] believe every member of Congress should be able to visit and experience our democratic ally Israel firsthand.”